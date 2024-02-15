Marvel Announces Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic… SIGH

In a major Marvel shake-up, the iconic “Fantastic Four” finally makes its MCU debut. Pedro Pascal is stepping into the shoes of Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic. The news dropped on Valentine’s Day with Marvel sharing the announcement with a social media post. This marks a long-awaited milestone for fans who’ve eagerly awaited the family’s arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After John Krasinski’s brief stint as Reed Richards in the multiverse, Pedro Pascal steps into the stretchy shoes of Mister Fantastic, promising a fresh take on the iconic character. Alongside him, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Even Moss-Bacharach round out the star-studded cast, bringing new life to Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm, respectively.

Marvel’s Decision Making

But let’s address the elephant in the room. Many fans, myself included, have been eagerly awaiting this casting since Disney’s Fox acquisition almost five years ago. John Krasinski’s cameo in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness felt like a glimmer of hope. The excitement was palpable, especially with the online campaign pushing for Krasinski’s involvement. Marvel’s nod to the fans by casting him in Doctor Strange’s multiverse was a thrilling moment, only to be swiftly dashed by Feige’s unexpected plot twist. The character was brutally murdered in the same film in a way devised by Kevin Feige himself. Marvel’s decision to pivot with Pascal leaves some scratching their heads, especially after the fan-driven campaign to cast Krasinski. It’s a bittersweet twist that signals a shift in how Marvel responds to fan demands.

The Cast of Fantastic Four

Let’s dive into the stellar careers of the “Fantastic Four” leads: Pedro Pascal, known for his captivating performances in “The Mandalorian” and “Narcos,” brings his magnetic presence to the role of Mister Fantastic. Vanessa Kirby, celebrated for her work in “The Crown” and “Mission: Impossible,” steps into the invisible shoes of Sue Storm. Joseph Quinn, hailed for his role in “Stranger Things,” ignites the screen as the fiery Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch. And Eben Moss-Bacharach, recognized for his role in “The Bear,” returns to the MCU as the rock-solid Ben Grimm, aka The Thing. With this powerhouse cast, “Fantastic Four” promises to be a blockbuster event like no other.

Marvel has not yet responded to requests for comment on the decision.