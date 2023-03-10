Scream VI – NYC or bust

Scream VI follows the survivors of the latest Ghostface killings from the 2022 film. Sisters Samantha and Tara Carpenter and twins Chad and Mindy Meeks, leave Woodsboro behind and start a new chapter of their lives in the big apple, NYC, only to look forward to more murders by a new and improved Ghostface Killer. Directed by: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyyler Gillett, Cast includes: Jenna Ortega, Courtney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, Melissa Barerra, and others – sadly Neve Campbell who played Sidney Prescott in the series did not take a role in this film, apparently she was displeased with salary negotiations. This will be the first of the series that she will not be in.

(Image description: Ghostface killer stands in a crowded NYC subway)

THE GOOD

Scream VI had some really great casting. I mean Jenna Ortega is super hot right now and seems she is thriving in the industry. Melissa Barerra is easy on the eyes and the most interesting (main) character in my opinion. As for the guys, the movie literally has a character they refer to as a “cute boy” played by Josh Segarra. Of course, Hayden Panettiere is a fan fave that returns to the franchise. The theater was packed with super fans who enjoyed these throwback characters. The sexual tensions surrounding characters were fun and intriguing, leaving you with a constant “will they, won’t they?” mindset. Admittedly the person I thought was the killer was not the killer and I think I’m fairly good at these cheesy ‘whodunit’ slashers, ha! The best part of this entire movie is that it was set in my hometown of NYC. With that said, the memes that have been popping up of the subway scene are absolutely hilarious and better than the movie chuckles that were had by many.

(Image description: Actress Jenna Ortega is holding a cell phone to her ear and in her other hand a knife facing down)

THE BAD

While the movie was entertaining, it honestly was more of the same as the Scream franchise. It was quite disappointing to watch without the original final girl, Sidney Prescott, though, she will clearly make a comeback in the next one based on how much she was mentioned – the directors are definitely trying to work it out in case this was a flop without her (not saying it was, tho!) I really had a hard time watching Courtney Cox (Gail Weathers) since she has clearly had so much plastic surgery, my mind could not focus on the character – I just kept thinking “damn Courtney cox has f-ed up her face”.

THE OVERALL:

If you’re wondering why they spit this one out so quickly, let’s take a guess and say that they were pulling the spotlight from Jenna Ortega’s most recent fame from the popular “Wednesday” series. She led the way with some really great kill scenes. It seems the ladies in the film as in the others, showed us what they were made of, and that did not disappoint me. All that to say… Ehhh, unless you’re a die-hard fan of the franchise, this movie would be best to watch once it’s free on Prime.