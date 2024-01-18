Why You Should Watch the Upcoming Vampire Horror Abigail

Vampire and ballerina is the new frightful combo, in the upcoming horror Abigail. Here is everything that’s come to light about this gruesome and thrilling monster movie.

Abigail gave a sneak peek, with its official trailer release on 11th January 2024 and it’s a roller-coaster for sure. Watch the trailer here for a great, nightmare-worthy scare:

A gang of rookie crooks, a girl kidnapped for ransom, and 24 hours. What could go wrong? Here’s a hint: Everything! Filled with darkness, gore, and a dash of ballerina finesse, Abigail is set to be released on 19th April 2024, and it won’t fool around.

Dracula’s Daughter Turns Deadly

Abigail is a retelling of the eerie 1936 Universal Classic Monsters film, Dracula’s Daughter. A seemingly normal, 12-year-old ballerina gets kidnapped by a criminal gang, for a hefty $50 million ransom. As the night slowly changes today, the group gang finds out that their bloodthirsty victim is not afraid of the dark.

Being the daughter of a powerful mafia leader, it seems that Abigail is darker than her family’s sketchy dealings. Because she scares her captors to literal death. All of this with bloody face-offs, in a spooky, secluded, maze-like mansion.

The Scream Girl in a Vampire Bloodbath

One of the biggest highlights of Abigail is the fact that Melissa Barrera is starring in the lead role, as Joey. Melissa Barrera is known for her pivotal role in Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023) as Sam Carpenter. Even though Barrera will not be returning in Scream 7, she’s teaming up with the makers of Ghostface, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin in Abigail. Surprise, surprise! Abigail is the reunion movie of Scream. The Scream Queen and Scream directors are collaborating on the horror monster feature, Abigail. The trailer does have that sarcastic Scream appeal, that’s characteristic of the directors.

In addition, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Kevin Durand, William Catlett, Giancarlo Esposito, and the late Angus Cloud (in a posthumous role) will be playing the ill-fated gang of criminals. Whereas Abigail the vampire ballerina will be played by child actress, Alisha Weir. The cast of Abigail looks very promising, so only time will tell whether each actor slayed their respective role or not.

Abigail’s Welcome in the Serial Killer Club?

Vampires are immortal. And a gripping trailer indicates that this concept might be here to stay. Meaning, we may get a new Scream-like franchise. Since Abigail is being directed by Scream makers, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, horror movie fans are expecting them to rub the contagious Scream franchise effect on other movies as well. Although it’s still unofficial whether Abigail will get a sequel or installments in the future or not, it won’t hurt to see a horrifically sarcastic vampire make it to the list of famous serial killers. Now, that would be a franchise worth waiting for!

The trailer of Abigail has left people wanting more, and waiting till April sounds almost impossible. In the meantime, how does a Dracula binge-party sound? Let us know in the comments below.