Venom 3 is NOW Venom: The Last Dance

Web-slingers and symbiote sympathizers, get ready to buckle up! Sony just dropped the bomb on the title for the next Venom flick, and it’s got a certain…rhythmic quality to it. We’re talkin’ about Venom: The Last Dance! That’s right, everyone’s favorite brooding journalist with an anger management problem (who also happens to be attached to a giant alien space parasite) is getting his groove on. Now, whether this “last dance” refers to Venom finally cutting the cord with Eddie Brock or him busting a move to impress his symbiote girlfriend (unlikely, but hey, stranger things have happened) remains a mystery.

Speaking of mysteries, the plot for “Venom: The Last Dance” is still shrouded in secrecy. We do know a few things. First, Tom Hardy’s coming back as the lovable (well, kinda) Eddie Brock/Venom. Second, the cast is getting a spicy upgrade with Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Clark Backo joining the party. Temple, bless her heart, couldn’t contain her excitement and spilled the beans to Variety that filming was almost done. Sounds like things are moving smoother than a freshly extruded symbiote web (although, considering the SAG-AFTRA strike threw a wrench in things last year, that bar ain’t exactly set high).

Third, and most importantly, “Venom: The Last Dance” is slithering its way to theaters a little earlier than expected. Mark your calendars for October 25th, 2024, because that’s when the symbiote symphony hits the big screen.

So, what can we expect from “Venom: The Last Dance”? Will Eddie finally learn the Macarena? Will Venom develop a newfound appreciation for interpretive dance? Only time will tell. But one thing’s for sure: it’s gonna be a wild ride. Just remember, with great power comes great responsibility…and the occasional urge to chomp on a bad guy’s head.

Get ready for the grand finale (or maybe just another wild adventure) – “Venom: The Last Dance” slithers into theaters on October 25th, 2024!

Source: Variety