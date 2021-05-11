Venom 2 Let There Be Carnage Reaction

For those of you who don’t know: I am a HUGE Venom fan. It comes from my love of Spider-Man and all things Todd McFarlane. The folks behind Venom Let There Be Carnage surprised everyone with a release of the trialer for the film. I saw it, you saw it. Now check out my official reaction for the trailer:

I liked the trailer but I found that the directors commentary was a big help in understanding everything. Also, I’m still not 100% sold on Woody Harrelson being our Cletus Kasady. I have my own picks that I share in the video, what do you think of them?

Here’s the official trailer link:

Also, check out my video where I breakdown the origin of Carnage to get a better understanding of what makes him different than all other symbiotes:

That’s all I have for this one. Let me know what you think in the comments.