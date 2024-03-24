Foundation Season 3: New Cast Blasts Off, Plus a Big Recasting!

Apple TV+ just dropped a major bomb on Season 3 of Foundation, my favorite saga about a galaxy on the brink. Get ready for a whole new crew of characters joining the epic space adventure, plus a surprising recast for a key role.

First up, let’s talk about the fresh faces. We’ve got Emmy Award winner Cherry Jones (who you might know from Succession) joining the cast. No word on her character yet, but with her acting chops, you know she’s gonna bring the heat. Another new addition is Synnøve Karlsen, who recently starred in “Last Night in Soho.” We’re also getting Cody Fern (American Horror Story), Brandon P. Bell (Dear White People), Tómas Lemarquis (Blade Runner 2049), Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing (Really Love), and Leo Bill (Becoming Elizabeth). That’s a lot of talent to squeeze into one show!

And of course, we can’t forget the OG crew. Lee Pace and Jared Harris are back for another round, ready to navigate the ever-complicated mess that is the Galactic Empire. Plus, don’t forget about the previously announced newcomers: Troy Kotsur, the Oscar winner from CODA, and Alexander Siddig. With this all-star cast, Season 3 is shaping up to be something truly special.

Now, let’s talk about the recast. Remember the mysterious Warlord, also known as The Mule? In Season 2, Mikael Persbrandt played the role. But for Season 3, Pilou Asbæk (who you might know as Euron Greyjoy from Game of Thrones) is stepping in. This is a big switch-up, but with Asbæk’s talent, we have a feeling he’ll knock it out of the park.

Here’s a quick refresher on what Foundation is all about, in case you’re new to the party. Based on Isaac Asimov’s classic sci-fi trilogy, the series follows a group of exiles called the Foundation. They basically see the whole Galactic Empire about to go kablooey, and their mission is to save humanity before it’s too late. Easy, right? Wrong. There’s betrayal, space battles, crazy psychic powers – it’s a whole thing.

Season 2 left us hanging with a ton of cliffhangers. The Cleons are falling apart, a vengeful queen wants to wreck the Empire from the inside, and there’s a whole colony of people with mind-blowing psychic abilities who could mess with everything. Oh, and the Foundation’s religious phase is in full swing, which isn’t exactly helping things. Basically, the whole galaxy is a pressure cooker about to explode.

We don’t have a release date for Season 3 yet, but with all this new casting info, it’s definitely something to keep an eye on. So, sci-fi fans, get ready to blast off on a wild ride with Foundation Season 3! It’s gonna be epic.

