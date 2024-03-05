Get Lost in the Wild with DreamWorks Animation’s “The Wild Robot”!

Ever wonder what it would be like to be a robot stranded on a deserted island? That’s the quirky premise of DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming film, “The Wild Robot“. The movie is based on the beloved children’s book by Peter Brown. Get ready for an epic adventure following the journey of Roz, a robot who finds herself washed ashore on a remote island. Lost and alone, Roz must adapt to her new surroundings and learn to survive in the wild. But fear not, this isn’t your typical robot story!

Roz isn’t just about circuits and wires

As she navigates the island’s challenges, she starts to build relationships with the local animals. She begins forming an unlikely bond with an orphaned gosling she takes under her wing. The Wild Robot boasts a star-studded voice cast, including Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o as Roz, Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) as the cunning fox, Fink, and Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) as the wise old opossum, Pinktail.

But the story’s heart lies in Roz’s journey of self-discovery. As she interacts with the island, she begins to question her purpose and explore what it truly means to be alive. The Wild Robot is more than just a kids’ movie. It’s a powerful and heartwarming tale that explores themes of friendship, adaptation, and the connection between nature and technology. So, whether you’re a young adventurer or a nostalgic adult, get ready to be swept away by the stunning animation, captivating story, and heartwarming message of The Wild Robot.

About The Wild Robot Movie

From DreamWorks Animation comes a new adaptation of a literary sensation. Peter Brown’s beloved, award-winning, #1 New York Times bestseller, The Wild Robot.

The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, “Roz” for short. Roz is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings. The robot gradually builds relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.

About The Wild Robot Books

The series follows the heartwarming journey of Roz, a resourceful robot shipwrecked on a remote island. In the first book, “The Wild Robot,” Roz must adapt to the harsh environment and learn to survive using her ingenuity. She builds a shelter, gathers resources, and even creates tools from scavenged materials. Through interactions with the island’s diverse animal population, Roz forms unexpected friendships and even becomes a surrogate parent to an orphaned gosling.

The subsequent books explore the theme of community and belonging. In “The Wild Robot Escapes,” Roz leaves the island to return to civilization, facing new challenges and the complexities of human society. She grapples with her robot identity and struggles to find her place in a world that doesn’t fully understand her. Finally, “The Wild Robot Protects” sees Roz returning to the island to defend her home and newfound family from a new threat. This book showcases the power of friendship and the importance of protecting the natural world.

