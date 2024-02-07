Disney and Epic Games Forge Alliance for Entertainment Universe

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette
Disney and Epic Games

In a monumental move, The Walt Disney Company and Epic Games are joining forces to craft an extensive games and entertainment universe intertwined with the popular Fortnite platform. Disney’s substantial $1.5 billion investment in Epic Games marks a significant foray into the gaming realm, pending regulatory approvals.

Unleashing a New Entertainment Universe

The collaborative effort will harness the power of Unreal Engine to seamlessly blend Disney’s cherished brands—such as Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Avatar—with the immersive Fortnite experience. Players can anticipate interactive storytelling, beloved characters, and communal content-sharing opportunities within this innovative universe.

Excitement from BOTH companies

Disney CEO Robert A. Iger expressed enthusiasm, deeming it the company’s most significant gaming endeavor to date. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney emphasized the transformative potential of the partnership, aiming to unite the Disney and Fortnite communities.

Expanding Audience Engagement

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, highlighted the opportunity to captivate a broader audience. The collaboration builds upon the successful integration of Disney content into Fortnite, including standout events like the Marvel Nexus War.

Harnessing Unreal Engine’s Versatility

The extensive use of Unreal Engine across Disney projects—from video games to cinematic production and theme park attractions—underscores its pivotal role in the collaboration. This partnership originates from Epic Games’ participation in WD’s Accelerator program, aimed at shaping the future of technology and entertainment.

Tapping into a Booming Market

Disney and Epic Games will collaborate on an all-new games and entertainment universe.

 

With over 3 billion gamers worldwide, the partnership taps into a burgeoning digital market. The house of mouse’s strategic shift to a licensing model in 2016 has yielded substantial success, with titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man achieving record-breaking sales and garnering numerous accolades.

Strategic Significance

The collaboration signifies a strategic move for both Disney and Epic Games, leveraging their combined strengths to craft an immersive gaming experience for fans globally.

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three core business segments: Entertainment, Sports and Experiences. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $88.9 billion in its Fiscal Year 2023.

Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!
Comment with Facebook

About Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Emmanuel is a Rotten Tomatoes Approved, Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He's contributed to other outlets such as ScreenRant andThe Wrap, and has been featured on television such as MSNBC. Be sure to join the other fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Feel free to contact him with any professional inquiries: [email protected]

View all posts by Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

You may like these posts