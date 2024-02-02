Idris Elba Revs Up for ‘Hijack’ Season Two on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has exciting news for fans of the thrilling series “Hijack“! Apple is now announcing the upcoming season two of the hit show. Hijack Season 1 is an Apple TV series starring Idris Elba. Elba is internationally known for his role in “Luther.” The first season, already streaming globally on Apple TV+, has gained widespread acclaim.

Apple TV Hijack

Since its global debut, “Hijack” has become a top drama on Apple TV+, earning praise from critics and fans alike. Hijack has a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a spot on the Nielsen Streaming Originals Top 10 list. The series is described as “instantly enthralling” and a “shot of pure adrenaline.” Idris Elba’s performance as the commanding leading man has particularly impressed viewers.

Jay Hunt, Creative Director, Europe, Apple TV+, expressed excitement about the show’s popularity. Jay states, “Global audiences were on tenterhooks watching Idris’s riveting performance in ‘Hijack,’ and we’re thrilled to be working again with 60Forty and Idiotlamp on an equally compelling season two.” Executive producer and star Idris Elba shares his enthusiasm for the audience response and teases the second season. Elba states “I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after season one. It’s top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson, but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!”

Hijack Season 2

Season two of “Hijack” will continue to be in expert hands. The show features the talent of executive producers Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films. They will work alongside executive producers George Kay and Jim Field Smith of Idiotlamp Productions. Field Smith will also serve as the lead director for the series.

Apple TV+ has been a powerhouse in the streaming world, offering premium drama, comedy series, films, documentaries, and family entertainment. Launched globally on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ has quickly become a major player, premiering more original hits and receiving more award recognitions than any other streaming service in its debut. With 453 wins and 2,069 award nominations to date, including acclaimed productions like “Ted Lasso” and the Oscar-winning “CODA,” Apple TV+ continues to deliver high-quality content.

