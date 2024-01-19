Snoop Dogg Touches Down as Coach in The Underdoggs

Get ready to bust a gut because the Doggfather himself, Snoop Dogg, is trading in his rap mic for a coach’s whistle in the upcoming sports comedy “The Underdoggs.” Move over, Vince Lombardi; it’s time for Coach Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings to work his magic!

The Starting Lineup: A Star-Studded Cast

Joining Snoop Dogg on this comedic touchdown are Tika Sumpter, Mike Epps, Andrew Schulz, and the one and only George Lopez. It’s a lineup that promises to deliver more laughs than a stand-up special at a football game.

Clear your schedule because “The Underdoggs” is set to hit Prime Video in just one week, on January 26. That’s right, folks – your Friday night plans are officially sorted. Grab your popcorn, kick back, and get ready to witness the hilarious journey of Coach Two Js and his unruly pee-wee football team, the Underdoggs.

Behind the Scenes Shenanigans: Official Images Released!

We’ve got some official images from the movie that have been released, and they’re as entertaining as a touchdown dance. From Coach Two Js’ coaching antics to the mischievous Underdoggs, these images give us a sneak peek into the chaos that’s about to unfold on-screen.

Check out the images here to glimpse the comedy gold heading your way!

Trailer Tease: Red Band Madness

If you haven’t already, watch the official red band trailer here. Brace yourselves for a rollercoaster of laughs, questionable coaching strategies, and maybe a few unexpected surprises. It’s the kind of trailer that leaves you hitting the replay button – trust us, you’ll want to.

The Playbook: What to Expect

Directed by Charles Stone III and penned by the dynamic duo Danny Segal & Isaac Schamis, “The Underdoggs” promises a blend of sports, comedy, and a dash of the unexpected. With a rating of R for pervasive language, sexual references, drug use, and some underage drinking, it’s safe to say this isn’t your average family-friendly football flick.

As Coach Two Js transforms the Underdoggs from foul-mouthed troublemakers to potential champions, expect a hearty dose of nostalgia, a sprinkle of romance, and a whole lot of laughs. It’s a feel-good comedy with Snoop Dogg at the helm – need we say more?

Stay tuned for our post-release review as we dive into the play-by-play of “The Underdoggs.” Until then, mark your calendars, set those reminders, and get ready for a touchdown of a time!

Catch “The Underdoggs” exclusively on Prime Video starting January 26.