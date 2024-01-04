David Ayer Abandons Hope for “Suicide Squad” Ayer Cut Release

Director David Ayer, known for the 2016 movie “Suicide Squad,” has decided to end his efforts to release the director’s cut of the film, popularly known as the Ayer Cut. This decision comes after a series of social media posts on X, formerly Twitter. Ayer expressed that he is “done with DC” and will no longer advocate for the release of his version of “Suicide Squad.”

Fading Hopes Post-Snyder Cut

Fans had been clamoring for the Ayer Cut, especially after the successful release of the extended Snyder Cut version of “Justice League” in 2021. Ayer had been optimistic about the impact of his version, believing it could have a similar positive reception to the improved “Justice League.” However, it appears that Ayer’s hope for the release of his cut has dwindled.

Ayer responded to a fan query about whether he would continue to petition for the extended cut of “Suicide Squad,” stating, “Nope. Done and done. Very sad. You’ll be fine after a good cry. I feel healthier. It’s a wound that needs to heal.”

DC Studios Shift and Ayer’s Response

The filmmaker’s decision coincides with DC Studios’ shift toward a new cinematic universe called the DCU. The new brand is set to commence in 2024 with the Creature Commandos TV show and 2025 with the Superman: Legacy film. Ayer was asked if this transition influenced his decision to give up on the director’s cut, to which he responded, “Nothing about the situation feels good. [The] studio has no interest in releasing it. It’s time to run and not look back.”

Ayer had previously suggested that James Gunn was supportive of eventually releasing the Ayer Cut. However, confusion arose among stars of the former DCEU. Despite teasing details about his director's cut and expressing confidence in its quality, Ayer now asserts that he is "done" talking about the film.

The Ayer Cut would have featured differences. Some differences include more screen time for Jared Leto’s Joker and a romance between Harley Quinn and Deadshot. In an open letter, Ayer emphasized the effort he put into “Suicide Squad”. He described his cut as “intricate and emotional,” expressing disappointment that the studio’s cut did not represent his vision. While fans had successfully advocated for the release of Zack Snyder’s extended cut of “Justice League,” Warner Bros. had made it clear earlier that they would not develop David Ayer’s cut of “Suicide Squad.” With Ayer now seemingly giving up on the Ayer Cut, the prospect of its release appears increasingly unlikely