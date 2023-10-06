The Beekeeper Trailer Is Here And There’s Not Enough Bees

The official trailer for The Beekeeper, starring Jason Statham, is out. And I’ll be honest – not having heard of the film prior to this trailer, I spent the first 30 seconds fully anticipating the man to use real bees as a weapon against his enemies. Well, I was wrong. Short of a major plot twist in the full-length film, at least. The Beekeeper promises many other great things, though, and we’re always desperate for a new vengeance film. Let’s take a dive into the new trailer and find out what’s coming for us!

The New Restricted Trailer for The Beekeeper Is Here

The trailer shows Jason Statham (The Meg, The Expendables) as Mr. Clay, a man who dives down a hive of vengeance. His long-time friend, Mrs. Parker, finds herself victim to a phishing scam that leads her to take her own life. Furious with the responsible corporation, Mr. Clay makes it his mission to take down the corporation responsible and take revenge on all of those involved. Plenty of action and blood follow. Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jeremy Irons, Minni Driver, and Josh Hutcherson also star.

The film is directed by David Ayer, best known for films like Fury and Suicide Squad. So, we’re not surprised that The Beekeeper trailer follows his often violent filmmaking habits.

The Beekeeper looks like a pretty straightforward revenge flick. There’s plenty of well-earned violence, explosions, and a genuine cause for it all. However, the downside of the trailer is that it gives far too much away. Just from watching, you know far too much about the corporation’s plans. The impressive action sequences also leave you wondering if there’s anything left to be desired. It’s definitely going to be a decent popcorn flick, though. And really, isn’t that what we’re after with this kind of movie?

What do you think about the trailer for The Beekeeper? The film lands in theatres on January 12th, 2024. Let us know if you’ll be watching!