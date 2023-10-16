The Conference Review: A Thrilling Descent into Corporate Horror

The Conference, directed by Patrik Eklund and written by a trio of talents—Eklund, Thomas Moldestad, and Mats Strandberg—emerges as a unique addition to the horror genre, blending the mundane with the macabre. Set within the confines of a seemingly harmless municipal employee conference, the film dives into the darkest corners of corporate culture, examining the impact of corruption, power struggles, and moral decay on ordinary individuals. While it successfully creates an eerie atmosphere and features strong performances, it falls short in terms of pacing and originality. Read on for my The Conference review.

The Good Of This The Conference Review:

At its core, The Conference revolves around the unravelling of civility in the face of escalating accusations and a series of gruesome murders. The film skillfully builds tension, luring the audience into a world where the line between reality and nightmare blurs. The premise, although not entirely groundbreaking, presents an intriguing concept: the very people attending the conference are both the victims and the suspects, creating a web of suspicion and paranoia that permeates every scene.

The cast, led by Katia Winter as the determined and resourceful Lina, delivers commendable performances, grounding the film in a semblance of reality. Winter’s portrayal of a woman thrust into a deadly game of survival is both convincing and empathetic, drawing the audience into her character’s emotional journey. Adam Lundgren as Jonas, Eva Melander as Eva, Bahar Pars as Nadja, and Amed Bozan as Amir also contribute effectively to the film, infusing their roles with authenticity and depth.

The film’s strongest aspect lies in its atmospheric prowess. Eklund’s direction, coupled with the cinematography by an unnamed master, creates a palpable sense of dread. The conference venue, typically a symbol of professionalism and order, transforms into a sinister labyrinth where every corner hides a potential threat. The lighting and sound design are impeccable, enhancing the film’s eerie ambiance and heightening the audience’s sense of unease. The juxtaposition of mundane office spaces with the horror that unfolds within them adds layers to the narrative, serving as a potent commentary on the darkness that can fester even in the most ordinary of environments.

The Bad Parts Of This The Conference Review:

However, where The Conference falters is in its pacing and reliance on familiar horror tropes. The film occasionally succumbs to predictability, following a formulaic approach that fans of the genre might find all too familiar. Certain plot twists can be anticipated well before they unfold, diminishing the impact of crucial moments. Additionally, the pacing lags in the middle act, with scenes that could have been trimmed to maintain a tighter narrative. As a result, the film loses some of its momentum, and viewers might find their attention waning during these slower segments.

Furthermore, the film’s exploration of corruption and moral decay, while intriguing, lacks depth. The characters, while portrayed convincingly, are often one-dimensional, representing archetypes rather than fully developed individuals. This lack of complexity hampers the film’s ability to deliver a profound social commentary, leaving the audience with surface-level insights into the themes of corporate malfeasance and the erosion of ethical boundaries.

Overall Impression:

The Conference review discusses an engaging, albeit imperfect, horror experience. Its strengths lie in its atmospheric tension, strong performances, and the exploration of horror within the confines of corporate banality. While it may not break new ground in terms of storytelling or character development, it succeeds in delivering a chilling tale that will resonate with fans of psychological horror. Despite its shortcomings, the film manages to keep the audience on the edge of their seats, weaving a tale of survival amidst the darkness of human nature. For those seeking a suspenseful and visually striking horror film, The Conference provides a satisfying, albeit somewhat derivative, cinematic venture.