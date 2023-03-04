Jeymes Samuel’s ‘The Book Of Clarence’ Release Date Announced

The Book Of Clarence is the new movie coming from director Jeymes Samuel. You may remember director Jeymes Samuel for his breakout hit The Harder They Fall. That film went hard and features an all-star cast! Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Lakeith Stansfield, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, and more feature in that movie. The Book of Clarence looks no different bringing together another all-star cast to help tell a biblical story. We know that LaKeith Stanfield will be taking a central role in this film but now we know more about the story along with who’s acting alongside LaKeith.

Inspired by classic Hollywood epics set in biblical times, Legendary’s The Book of Clarence tells the tale of Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield), a down-on-his-luck denizen of Jerusalem embarking on a misguided attempt to capitalize on the rise of celebrity and influence of the Messiah for his own personal gain. It’s a journey that leads him on an exploration of the idea of faith and to an unexpected path of his own. We hear the movie isn’t a faith-based one. Along with Stanfield, the pic stars Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, Anna Diop, Teyana Taylor, David Oyelowo, Alfre Woodard and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. The cast also includes Caleb McLaughlin, Babs Olusanmokun, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Nicholas Pinnock, Micheal Ward, Chase Dillon, Tom Glynn-Carney and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Jeymes Samuels, AKA The Bullits, is getting a lot of attention after delivering 2 really good westerns. Jeymes’ initial short film starring They Die By Dawn is outstanding and Samuels’ The Harder They Fall is an amazing movie as well. It’s no wonder that this director has captured the attention of music mogul Jay-Z to serve as Executive Producer on his projects. This film will be a biblical tale, which is notoriously divisive when it comes to audience reactions. I’m curious to see how the audience is gonna settle on this movie, with this story with this cast.

I can’t wait to see more from this movie and I’ll keep you guys posted when there’s more. That’s all for now…