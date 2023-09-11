Red Chillies Entertainment Presents “Jawan (2023)”: The Adrenalin-Fueled Tale Of A Savior

When corruption crosses all limits and the poor are denied justice, he rises to save the day. He is the Robin Hood for the poor, the “soldier” who fights for their rights, and the one whom you will address as “Jawan”! The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, makes his grand entry again to the big screens, this time in a violent action-thriller opposite South India’s superstar Vijay Sethupathi. Produced by Gauri Khan, and written and directed by Atlee, the PAN-India action-thriller “Jawan” made its theatrical release on September 7, 2023.

Introducing The Baadshah Of Bollywood As “Jawan”!

Ex-Indian Commando, Vikran Rathore’s (Shah Rukh Khan) son, Azad Rathore (also played by Shah Rukh Khan) is a jailer at a woman’s prison. Azad and his gang of female prisoners become “Robin Hoods” to help the poor by taking money from the rich. But what will happen when he comes face-to-face with the dreadful global arms dealer and gangster, Kaliee Gaikwad (Vijay Sethupathi)? He has some past scores to settle with Kaliee. Watch “Jawan” to experience the ultra-thrilling confrontation of “Bollywood’s Baadshah” Shah Rukh Khan and South India’s superstar Vijay Sethupathi first time ever on the big screens!

Jawan (2023) Official Trailer:

The Good:

The story and screenplay of this out-and-out action-thriller are absolutely mind-boggling! This is an extraordinary story that can appeal to the masses and all age groups. The action scenes in Jawan are absolutely fantastic and will instill a thrill to the brim. This is a kind of Bollywood action movie which moves at par with the intense action movies of Hollywood.

This is the story of the “common man”, the hardships faced by the common man, and how the common man seeks vengeance to obtain justice. The best part about the screenplay is that it is so enthralling that it will engage the audience in it. As the story unfolds, you won’t be able to control your excitement about, “What’s next?” And the dialogues! They are so stupendous that if you watch this movie in a cinema hall, you would barely be able to hear anything due to the immense cheering and applause from the audience.

Check out this heart-thumping dialogue delivered by Sah Rukh Khan in Jawan, “Hum Jawan hai. Desh ke liye jaan de sakte hain, lekin desh bechne walo ke liye nahi”, which means, “I am a soldier. I can sacrifice my life for my country, but not for the ones who sell my country (indicating corrupt politicians and rich businessmen)”. What an applaudable dialogue, if you would agree! What’s more, the undercurrent patriotic emotions in the dialogues will make your heart beat with love for your country, if you happen to be a true Indian citizen.

And talking about King Khan, he is always the King! His performance cannot be compared with anyone in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan plays the dual role of a father and his son in this movie. His aura, charisma, personality, dialogue delivery, physique (at this age), action stunts, everything is top-class! And I have to say, South’s superstar Vijay Sethupathi did prove to be an apt antagonist opposite him. There are numerous actresses being cast in this movie as Shah Rukh Khan can be seen becoming the “Robin Hood”, taking money from the rich and donating it to the poor, with the help of his huge gang of ladies who are always with him. Every actress in this movie along with Nayanthara, performed brilliantly. Jawan had special appearances of Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt which made the audience cheer even louder.

The visuals and VFX in Jawan are superb and captivating! The rich visuals coupled with high-quality VFX in the action scenes did give a tempting viewing experience. The editing has been well done and even if this action-packed story fluctuates from the present to the past and then again to the present, you will be able to grasp every bit as the screenplay proceeds. The tracks in Jawan are pretty entertaining and their choreography is awesome.

The Bad:

What “bad” can I possibly say about this new box-office blockbuster? The only thing “bad” about this movie is that you won’t be able to watch it in peace if you visit the theater hall, even if you want to! After hearing the master-blaster dialogues, after watching the high-octane action sequences in this movie, and after experiencing the King of Bollywood’s grand entry on the big screens, you would probably jump on your seats and start applauding. You simply won’t be able to remain quiet, trust me!

The Verdict:

Overall, Jawan is a hair-raising high-voltage action-thriller. The best part about Jawan is that it highlights the actual situation prevalent in India. India is a country where the rich rule and the poor are becoming poorer day by day, owing to corruption within the government which supports rich people only. I pray that one day, a true savior like Jawan will arise to save my country from its economic downfall.