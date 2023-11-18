Yash Raj Films’ “Tiger 3”: A Life-Threatening Mission To Pakistan

Tiger has set his paws on Pakistani soil! Tiger 3, which is the third sequel to the “Tiger” action-thriller franchise of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, was released in theaters on Diwali. Written by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 features Bollywood’s favorite duo Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif opposite Emraan Hashmi.

Tiger 3 (2023) Synopsis:

The story continues. RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore a.k.a “Tiger”(Salman Khan) is married to ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif). They have a son (Sartaaj Kakkar). Now, Tiger is all set for his mission to Pakistan. After arriving in Pakistan, he meets ex-ISI agent Aatish Rehman (Emraan Hashmi) who was his wife Zoya’s teacher.

But as he meets Rehman, he comes to know about his evil intentions. The Pakistani Prime Minister (Simran Bagga) placed a peace treaty before India. However, Rehman won’t accept peace with India. For canceling this peace treaty, he can go to any extent! Rehman wants to change the government in Pakistan into a dictatorial one by overthrowing democracy. Now, it’s all up to Tiger and his wife Zoya to save Pakistan from Rehman. Will they be successful in doing so?

Bollywood’s Macho Man Salman Khan as Tiger!

Tiger 3 (2023) Official Trailer:

The Good:

The screenplay is engaging with superb action sequences comprising thrilling car chases, gunfights, intense fistfights, and thunderous blasts. And not to forget Salman’s captivating punches! “Jab Tak Tiger Mara Nahi, Tab Tak Tiger Haara Nahi” which means, “Tiger hasn’t lost until he is dead”.

The best part about Salman Khan is his attitude and the way he carries himself. That’s the reason he has a huge fan following. No matter what he does, be it action, romance, or comedy, his fans applaud and cheer on his entry. Tiger 3 happens to be the third sequel to the superhit Tiger franchise “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”. Salman’s confrontation with a renowned Bollywood star like Emraan Hashmi adds an essence of excitement and thrill. What’s best, Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan has a grand cameo appearance in this movie where he saves Tiger from death penalty and helps him escape from a prison in Pakistan. Hrithik Roshan has a special appearance at the beginning, but that’s not related to this film. In fact, it is a promotional appearance for Hrithik’s War sequel “War 2” which will be released soon by Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe. In short, all efforts have been made to enhance the “star power” in this mega-budget third sequel.

We have been eagerly waiting for a Tiger sequel. Yash Raj Films has let us witness the popular on-screen couple Salman and Katrina once again demolishing villains together. Emraan Hashmi in his character of Aatish Rehman definitely leaves a mark. Actors like Revathi, Simran Bagga, Vishal Jethwa, Ranvir Shorey, Aamir Bashir, Kumud Mishra, Ashutosh Rana, and Varinder Singh Ghuman lent massive support.

The editing of Tiger 3 is sharp and the cinematography powered by high-intensity visuals is captivating. The loud track “Leke Prabhu Ka Naam” is mass-appealing.

The Bad:

Even if the screenplay is captivating, it lacks family drama and humor. After all, Tiger is a family man now with children. So, more family emotions should have been introduced. The screenplay turns to be so serious that certain comical light moments, that are expected, do not unfold.

Tiger 3 proves to be a disappointment for Indian audiences because of its story. Tiger and his wife have been shown making desperate efforts to prove themselves to Pakistan. Gadar 2 has been a huge success in India. Currently, anti-Pakistani sentiments are high. In such a scenario, Bollywood has decided to divert the storyline of its Tiger franchise in support of Pakistan! I believe this is not a wise move and because of this, Tiger 3 may not be accepted by the majority of Indians.

The Verdict:

Tiger 3 has been banned in countries like Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar as it is said to have hurt Islamic sentiments. Not just the sentiments of Islamic nations, but I guess this film has hurt Indian sentiments as well.

In spite of the intriguing action-laden screenplay and awesome visuals, Tiger 3 fails in its patriotic endeavor. This third sequel has failed to evoke patriotic emotions because of its impractical story. When as an Indian RAW agent, you forget about India and start putting in efforts to save another country, that too a rival, then how do you expect Indians will accept that? Jokes apart, your RAW office boss will tag you as anti-social and will shoot you dead after you return back to India!

The filming of Tiger 3 in Istanbul, Turkey!