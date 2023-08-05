What Comes Around Review: A Tense Thriller of Love and Deception

What Comes Around is an immersive thriller that takes audiences on a rollercoaster ride of emotions. The film explores the complexities of a young love affair that gradually morphs into a menacing game of cat and mouse, leaving the audience questioning every character’s motives and true intentions. The talented ensemble cast, led by Grace Van Dien as Anna, Summer Phoenix as Beth, Jesse Garcia as Tim, Kyle Gallner as Eric, and Indiana Affleck as Denny, delivers captivating performances that heighten the tension and keep viewers glued to the screen. Redford’s directorial prowess is evident as she skillfully weaves a web of deception and intrigue throughout the film.

This What Comes Around review will be completely spoiler-free

What Comes Around review focuses on the story of Anna (Grace Van Dien), a young woman with a mysterious past who falls in love with Eric (Kyle Gallner), a charismatic and charming man. Their romance blossoms quickly, but as the story unfolds, it becomes apparent that nothing is as it seems.

The Good Within The What Comes Around Review

The film expertly uses nonlinear storytelling to reveal essential pieces of the puzzle, making the audience constantly question the characters’ motivations and actions. Each character harbors secrets that impact the plot’s development, leaving viewers guessing until the thrilling climax.

Grace Van Dien’s portrayal of Anna is one of the film’s highlights. She skillfully portrays Anna’s vulnerability, strength, and gradual transformation from a lovestruck young woman to a determined survivor. The chemistry between Van Dien and Kyle Gallner is electric, making their love story believable and captivating. Gallner portrays Eric with a perfect balance of charm and ambiguity, leaving the audience uncertain about his true intentions.

Summer Phoenix delivers a mesmerizing performance as Beth, bringing an air of mystery and unpredictability to the character. Her interactions with Eric create a tense atmosphere, heightening the film’s suspense. Supporting actors Jesse Garcia as Tim and Indiana Affleck as Denny also shine in their respective roles.

The chemistry between Van Dien and Kyle Gallner is electric.

Amy Redford’s directorial vision is complemented by the film’s impressive cinematography. The use of dimly lit scenes, contrasting colors, and tight framing creates a sense of claustrophobia and unease that mirrors the characters’ emotional states. The camera work also adeptly captures the characters’ subtle facial expressions, amplifying the tension and suspense.

What Comes Around explores themes of trust, betrayal, and the consequences of one’s past actions. It delves into the idea that love can be a double-edged sword, capable of both healing and causing irreparable damage. The film cleverly uses symbolism, such as recurring motifs and visual cues, to convey hidden meanings and foreshadow pivotal moments. Redford’s attention to detail in these aspects enriches the viewing experience, allowing for deeper analysis and engagement.

The Bad Parts Of The What Comes Around Review

Occasionally, What Comes Around can seriously struggle with just how short it actually is, clocking in at just under ninety minutes. This is absolutely a story that would have greatly benefited from a meatier running time because sadly, the pacing can be a bit hit or miss every so often. That, and, the film really isn’t all that rewatchable. A lot of the movie’s suspense rides on the twist, and once you go to revisit the film, you’ll find that it probably won’t be as entertaining on second viewing.

Overall:

What Comes Around is a gripping thriller that successfully keeps the audience guessing until the very end. Amy Redford’s directorial finesse shines through as she adeptly navigates the complexities of love, deception, and suspense. The cast’s exceptional performances, particularly Grace Van Dien’s and Summer Phoenix’s, contribute to the film’s intensity and emotional impact. While the pacing could have been tighter in certain areas, the film’s overall execution and attention to detail make it a compelling and memorable cinematic experience. Fans of psychological thrillers will undoubtedly find What Comes Around to be a thrilling and thought-provoking journey into the depths of human emotions and secrets.