The Saltburn Teaser Trailer Shows That Emerald Fennell Has What It Takes

Actors don’t always succeed when they try their hand at directing. It’s a huge jump from going in front of the camera to behind the scenes. However, watching Emerald Fennell make the transition from actor to director makes it look easy. She blew us away with Promising Young Woman in 2020. Now, Emerald is back at it again, and the first trailer for Saltburn proves that she won’t be a one-hit-wonder. The film follows a strange friendship, an even more bizarre family, and what promises to be an unforgettable summer. Check out the first official teaser trailer for Saltburn below.

The Saltburn Teaser Trailer Brings A New Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan

The Saltburn teaser immediately lets us know that Oliver Quick, played by rising star Barry Keoghan (most recently known for his Best Supporting Actor Oscar-nominated role in The Banshees of Inisherin), is out of place. He is surrounded by privileged students while studying at Oxford University. The most notable is Felix Catton (played by Euphoria star Jacob Elordi), an aristocratic friend whose family lives on a jaw-droppingly gorgeous estate. Oliver finds himself even more out of place when he spends the summer with Felix. What comes next promises to be a thrill ride, as the trailer appears to include elements of various genres, tones, and oddities. Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, and Carey Mulligan all co-star.

Emerald Fennell surprised audiences with Promising Young Woman, the Carey Mulligan-led revenge thriller that looked at the lasting effects of trauma. It earned various accolades, including the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards. Saltburn takes on a completely different tale, but the teaser trailer promises a similarly eerie tone. Like Promising Young Woman, Saltburn is produced by Margot Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment.

Personally, Saltburn is at the top of my list for most anticipated movies of 2023. Barry Keoghan has been a personal favorite since haunting us all as Martin Lang in The Killing of a Sacred Deer in 2017. Meanwhile, Jacob Elordi has shown promise in his previous acting roles, but it seems that he has yet to reach his potential. With such a meaty role, we might finally be able to stop seeing him as Nate Jacobs. The duo, paired with Fennell’s unique directing strengths, promises to be an intense outing at the very least.

Saltburn will have its wide release on December 1st, 2023. Will you be watching it when it comes to theatres? Let us know your thoughts on the Saltburn trailer in the comments below!