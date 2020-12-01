Euphoria Christmas Special Teaser Trailer

It’s not far off now. The long-awaited return of HBO’s phenomenal show Euphoria. On December 7 we get the first part of the two-part special. HBO released the teaser trailer for the first part, centering around Zendaya’s character Rue.

Zendaya took home the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue in season 1.

The series centers around a group of high school students in what seems like somewhere in California. It has all the high school drama turned up to 11 and might leave you feeling you had a real lame high school experience, but also that it might be for the best.

If you haven’t seen season 1 yet, you have a great show to binge before the release of the first part in a week.