Foundation Season 2 Episode 6 DEEP DIVE and REACTION

Thank you FANdation, We are back with another recap of our favorite “I don’t even know who’s really in charge anymore” show Foundation Season 2 Episode 6. I’m your host, Anthony, and I will do my best to be your guide in this far-out show as we’re actually picking up where Episode 5 ended where we saw Gaal, Salvor, and Hari on the planet Ignus after having their first encounter with the Mentallics in their efforts to create the second Foundation…

This episode is titled “Why the Gods Made Wine” which we learn has a cool line from the show explaining that Wine was created for people who couldn’t get revenge after they’d been wronged… and this episode has a whole lot of revenge and not a lot of wine! Like, seriously, things are popping off for our characters in this episode and the only one getting drunk is Polli.

Synopsis:

More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in “Foundation” season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.