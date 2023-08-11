Foundation Season 2 Episode 5 DEEP DIVE and REACTION

Thank you FANdation, We are back with another recap of our favorite “I don’t even know who’s really in charge anymore” show Foundation Season 2 Episode 5. We’re actually picking up where Episode 3 ended where we finally catch up with Gaal, Salvor, and Hari reacting to the fact that Hari has a new body now and meeting the X-Men! I mean meeting the Mentallics.

This episode is titled “The Sighted And The Seen” which we learn has a cool description of the people that our trio encounters on the planet Ignus. The people there refer to themselves as the sighted and have the uncanny ability to read people’s thoughts, project images into people’s minds, and seemingly suggest, control, and even dominate the minds of others. This incredible group is supposed to be the home of the second Foundation but something tells me that’s easier said than done.

Synopsis:

More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in “Foundation” season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.