The Creator: John David Washington VS. AI in Gareth Edwards Sci-Fi EPIC

Sure, the directing work of Gareth Edwards on Godzilla and Monsters got the attention of Sci-Fi fans across the world, however, what gained their complete trust was his addition to a galaxy, far, far away, with a little movie called Rogue One. With this Star Wars entry he completely changed how we saw this iconic franchise in a very realistic, and gritty way, with a dose of unforgettable nostalgia, especially in those claustrophobic final 10 minutes (You know exactly what I’m talking about right?). So with all of this in mind, and when the trailer dropped for The Creator, confirming that Gareth Edwards was back with another Sci-Fi epic, I was immediately very interested to see his next project!

In a world where a war wages between humans and AI, this trailer shows us the character of Joshua (John David Washington), a driven person who wants to do everything within his power to stop this savage war, and it seems that the answer to that lies with the AI super weapon Alphie. After taking on the rewinding world of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, this seems like the perfect follow-up movie for actor John David Washington, a genre that he is used to, and I believe that he will absolutely smash this role.

In the trailer alone we see a brutal world – just take a look at all of those robots getting crushed in some sort of junkyard – that harks at the grimness of District 9, combined with the smooth-looking cinematic feel of Rogue One. For me, as far as Sci-Fi combinations go, it just doesn’t get much better than that. Not forgetting to mention that the attention to detail on how the vast array of robots look is on another level. Gareth Edwards has “created” an astonishing world, with a mix-up of CGI and realistic-looking shots, and with an AI story that feels a little bit close to home, he is giving us a scarily relevant plot. In Terminator 2: Judgment Day a world like that being created so soon didn’t seem possible to me, but in the trailer for The Creator, Gareth Edwards is making us feel like it’s just around the corner, and that’s terrifying. “This is a fight for our very existence” echoes the trailer, a tease that this film will be nothing short of astonishing.