Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Review: Back and Better Than Ever

As the third installment of the beloved mystery-comedy series, Only Murders in the Building season three delivers an exceptionally satisfying continuation to the intriguing whodunit narrative. Building upon the foundation set in the first two seasons, this latest installment masterfully intertwines elements of humour, suspense, and character development to create an unforgettable viewing experience.

The Good:

From the very first episode, it becomes evident that the creators have thoughtfully planned the season’s arc, ensuring that loose ends from the previous seasons are tied up while introducing fresh mysteries to keep audiences engaged. The writing remains sharp and witty, making it a delight to follow the investigative trio of Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) as they delve into yet another tangled web of secrets, lies, and murder.

One of the season’s strongest aspects is its ability to breathe new life into the central characters. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel have already endeared themselves to audiences in the past two seasons, but season three elevates their individual journeys to new heights. Steve Martin’s Charles faces his inner demons, battling with the consequences of fame and the haunting memories of past relationships. Martin Short’s Oliver, known for his flamboyant personality, showcases his more vulnerable side, adding layers of depth to his character. Selena Gomez’s Mabel, the tech-savvy yet mysterious member of the trio, uncovers a past she thought she left behind, giving her character a gripping emotional arc. The chemistry between the three leads remains the heart of the show, and their camaraderie continues to shine, creating moments of laughter and heartfelt connection.

Moreover, the addition of recurring and guest characters breathes fresh air into the series. The charismatic Ben Glenroy (played marvellously by the iconic Paul Rudd) adds an exciting dynamic to the show, leading to some hilarious and tension-filled moments. Additionally, the return of some familiar faces from previous seasons sparks nostalgia while seamlessly fitting into the current plotline.

As with the previous seasons, the narrative structure of season three is well-crafted, using a dual timeline to reveal critical information about both the central mystery and the characters’ backgrounds. The clever use of flashbacks keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, constantly questioning the motives and actions of the characters involved. The pacing is commendable, as the showrunners maintain the perfect balance between the central murder investigation and the individual character arcs, ensuring that neither aspect overshadows the other.

The cinematography and production design continue to impress, capturing the allure and mystery of New York City, which has become an essential character in the series itself. From the haunting beauty of iconic landmarks to the hidden corners of the city’s underbelly, each location feels carefully chosen and contributes to the show’s atmosphere. The attention to detail is remarkable, enriching the viewer’s experience and immersion in the story.

The writing in season three deserves accolades for its cleverness and unpredictability. The humor remains razor-sharp, perfectly timed to provide comic relief amidst the suspenseful moments. The clever wordplay between the characters, especially Charles and Oliver, adds an infectious charm that fans have come to adore. Furthermore, the show doesn’t shy away from tackling darker themes, exploring the consequences of secrets and the toll it takes on individuals and relationships. This depth adds a layer of emotional resonance that elevates Only Murders in the Building beyond a mere murder-mystery comedy.

The Bad:

However, as much as season three excels in most aspects, it may occasionally tread familiar ground, reusing certain plot devices and character archetypes that fans may recognize from previous seasons. While this doesn’t significantly diminish the overall enjoyment, it leaves a faint sense of missed potential to explore entirely new avenues for the characters and their adventures.

Overall:

Only Murders in the Building season three is a triumphant and captivating continuation of the beloved series. The writing remains witty, the character development is poignant, and the plot twists keep viewers hooked until the very end. The performances from the ensemble cast are outstanding, with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez continuing to shine as a comedic and dramatic force to be reckoned with. Season three manages to provide a gratifying resolution to the mysteries that have intrigued fans from the beginning, while leaving just enough room for nostalgia and contemplation. Overall, this season is a must-watch for both long-time fans and newcomers, showcasing the show’s brilliance in crafting a thoroughly enjoyable and memorable television experience.