FROM Season 2 Reaction

So, I recently caught the first 5 episodes of FROM season 2. From is the show that’s been making waves in the television world. And let me tell you, the writing on FROM is on another level! If you’re not familiar with this show: STOP. Stop everything you’re doing in life and CATCH UP NOW! Season 1 is streaming for free on the MGM website and it’s also available on Amazon Prime. This show is for horror and mystery fans alike and let me tell you that this show does not disappoint.
I’ve only watched the first 5 episodes of season 2 so my full review will come later.
THE GOOD
This show’s writing team is putting others to shame! FROM does an amazing job with character writing and dialogue. Each person has an emotional arc that I’m invested in. Season 2 continues this trend with our amazing cast really pushing the envelope and making a name for these actors. Boyd, Donna, Ellis, Tabitha, and more are great characters that have earned a spot in pop culture with some of the best ensemble casts. Not only are our protagonists great but so are the threats! FROM season 2 picks up with new threats that do a great job of keeping us on the edge of our seats.
But let’s talk about the acting for a moment. I’m telling you, Harold Perrneau is on another level! He’s holding the show together with his impeccable performance, especially after that cliffhanger at the end of season 1 that left us all gasping for air. And Harold is flexing his range! OMG! I thought he did masterful work in Episode 8 of Season 1 and he adds to his resume in Season 2. I honestly did not think he could top his performance with his wife Abby but Harold, as Boyd, is able to make a scene interesting all by himself, and it’s just amazing to watch.
But wait, there’s more! Donna is back and she’s killing it with some of the best lines and moments in the show. When you put Harold and Donna together, you get magic. Their characters are evolving in the best way possible, and it’s such a joy to watch them grow and change. Donna has so much growth after the massacre of the colony house that causes the death of 14 people. This new Donna finds a way for herself in the abyss and does a fantastic job of reinventing herself. Not only that but she integrates herself into the story in new and fantastic ways.
This entire cast grows in their performances with Jade, Victor, Jim, Tabatha, Kenny, Ellis, Fatima, and more are amazing to watch. This cast is one you may not see coming but you fall in love with them. I had this same feeling with the cast of LOST. I had this same feeling with the cast of Game of Thrones. This cast has something special that makes the show mesmerizing and addictive.
Did I mention the writing? And let’s not forget the bus. I don’t want to give too much away, but let’s just say that the arrival of the bus at the end of season 1 was just the tip of the spear. The bus is interesting, it’s mysterious, and the show just keeps us guessing. I can’t say enough how much I enjoy this show
THE BAD
Now, onto the not-so-great part. The show is adding more and more questions with very few answers, and it’s getting frustrating. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good mystery as much as the next person, but when there are so many loose ends from season 1 that haven’t been tied up, it’s easy to get lost in the chaos.
Overall
Overall, From is a show that horror and mystery fans alike will appreciate. With excellent writing, compelling characters, and a well-crafted plot, it’s no wonder that the show is making waves in the television world. Keep binge-watching, and keep an eye out for my episode breakdowns and a full review once I’ve watched all the episodes of season 2!