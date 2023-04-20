FROM Season 2 Reaction

So, I recently caught the first 5 episodes of FROM season 2. From is the show that’s been making waves in the television world. And let me tell you, the writing on FROM is on another level! If you’re not familiar with this show: STOP. Stop everything you’re doing in life and CATCH UP NOW! Season 1 is streaming for free on the MGM website and it’s also available on Amazon Prime. This show is for horror and mystery fans alike and let me tell you that this show does not disappoint.

I’ve only watched the first 5 episodes of season 2 so my full review will come later.

THE GOOD

This show’s writing team is putting others to shame! FROM does an amazing job with character writing and dialogue. Each person has an emotional arc that I’m invested in. Season 2 continues this trend with our amazing cast really pushing the envelope and making a name for these actors. Boyd, Donna, Ellis, Tabitha, and more are great characters that have earned a spot in pop culture with some of the best ensemble casts. Not only are our protagonists great but so are the threats! FROM season 2 picks up with new threats that do a great job of keeping us on the edge of our seats.

But let’s talk about the acting for a moment. I’m telling you, Harold Perrneau is on another level! He’s holding the show together with his impeccable performance, especially after that cliffhanger at the end of season 1 that left us all gasping for air. And Harold is flexing his range! OMG! I thought he did masterful work in Episode 8 of Season 1 and he adds to his resume in Season 2. I honestly did not think he could top his performance with his wife Abby but Harold, as Boyd, is able to make a scene interesting all by himself, and it’s just amazing to watch.

But wait, there’s more! Donna is back and she’s killing it with some of the best lines and moments in the show. When you put Harold and Donna together, you get magic. Their characters are evolving in the best way possible, and it’s such a joy to watch them grow and change. Donna has so much growth after the massacre of the colony house that causes the death of 14 people. This new Donna finds a way for herself in the abyss and does a fantastic job of reinventing herself. Not only that but she integrates herself into the story in new and fantastic ways.