Air Jordan Takes Flight: A Game-Changing Partnership That Revolutionized Sports and Culture!

If you’re looking for a slam dunk of a movie, look no further than AIR! This movie reveals the untold story of how Michael Jordan and Nike’s basketball division teamed up to create the iconic Air Jordan brand, which changed the game both on and off the court.

THE GOOD

This movie hits all the right notes – and I don’t just mean the music, although that’s on point too. The writing is sharp and funny, with plenty of jokes that had me in tears in the theater. And unlike some other movies (ahem, Marvel), the laughs aren’t just there for cheap thrills.

Matt Damon is the MVP of the cast, but he’s not the only one bringing their A-game. Viola Davis is a straight-up sniper with her performance because this woman DON’T MISS! Even Ben Affleck gets in on the fun with his self-deprecating humor (seriously, those chicken legs had me in tears).

The pacing is perfect, with just the right amount of action and humor. And the visuals are stunning – director Ben really knows how to use color to set the mood. I mean, who knew that Nike orange and blue could be so damn stylish?

Michael Jordan himself deserves a standing ovation for his casting choice. Viola Davis nails it as his mom, and you can tell that MJ was invested in making sure this movie got it right.

Ben does some great direction with this movie and continues his streak of making great movies! He gives the movie a good color palette and soundtrack to evoke all the 80s feels. Y’all know I almost never mention color palettes unless it’s important. Ben uses orange and blue a lot and ever since The Matrix I keep an eye out for when and how it’s used. You’ll see it in the Nike offices painted on the wall, you’ll see it in the lighting bouncing off the actors’ faces, hell you’ll even see it on the computer screens. You know how back in the 80s the computer screens were green? Nah, in AIR they’re Nike orange lol. And that’s a cool detail that most won’t notice that they appreciate until they’re just immersed in the film and having a good time.

THE BAD

Okay, okay, I’ll nitpick a little here. Chris Tucker could have brought a bit more energy to his role, and Marlon Wayans disappears almost as quickly as he shows up. And while there’s plenty of Air Jordan eye candy, some die-hard MJ fans might wish there was even more of the man himself.

OVERALL

AIR is a slam dunk of a movie that will have you laughing, learning, and cheering on Michael Jordan and Nike’s game-changing partnership. It’s got great acting, great writing, and great visuals – what more could you ask for? And if this is any indication of what director Been has in store for us, I’m already counting down the days until Hypnotic hits theaters.