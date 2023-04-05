Andy Fickman Talks About His New Movie, One True Loves!

In this interview, Andy Fickman discusses his movie new movie One True Loves, which he directed and produced.

Andy Fickman is an accomplished film and television director and actor. He is best known for his Race to Witch Mountain and Paul Blart Mall Cop 2. In this interview, he discusses his experience making One True Loves, which is a unique and emotional movie about relationships.

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), and Luke Bracey (Point Break) star in this modern twist on a classic love story from NY Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid. Emma and Jesse are living the perfect life together, until Jesse disappears in a tragic helicopter crash on their first wedding anniversary. Four years later, Emma has found happiness again and is about to marry her best friend when Jesse resurfaces, turning her world upside down and leaving her torn between two great loves.

Director Andy Fickman Statement on One True Loves:

Is there anything more universal in the world than dealing with love and loss? Our film explores just how wounded our hearts can be at their lowest, and how wonderfully fulfilled they can be at

our highest. But what if you were dealing with it all at one time? Love, and loss. What if you were forced to face the heart-wrenching moment in which you are asked the very real question:

is it possible to have more than one soulmate in your lifetime?

This hit me personally and profoundly. My Mom’s Dad died when she was very young. My Grandmother lived a very long life – well into her 90s – and yet, she never went on a single

date. She believed her husband, my Grandfather, was her one true love. Growing up, that is what we assumed was the truth: you had one true love. No one in our immediate family had

even gotten a divorce when I was a kid, so I never saw a second love for anyone. When I was 16, my life was shattered to the core – my own Father, Phil Fickman, suddenly died

of a heart attack. I was the last person to speak to him before his death. My Mom, Ruth, was devastated, and like my Grandmother, she too chose not to date again. My Father was her One

True Love. And it remained that way for the next two decades. My Mother never went on a single date. Like her mother before her, that was simply how life would be. But then when my Mom turned 70, through mutual friends, she met a man a few years older than her named Richard, who had recently lost his wife. They played tennis together and found love on and off the court. My Mom went from 0 to 100 in the dating game. And then Richard proposed marriage to my Mom. I am the youngest of four boys. Richard spoke to my oldest brother and asked for my Mom’s hand in marriage, but that wasn’t all – Richard took my Mom to 5 my Father’s grave, and there, he promised my Father he would look after my Mom and asked for his blessing.

At that very moment, I knew it was possible to have more than one soulmate in a lifetime. It was possible to have it be One True LOVES. This was the story I was born to tell. This was the story I needed to tell. This is the movie I was meant to direct. Matters of the heart are complicated, but they affect every human on the planet. We all share those complications – those highs, those lows. We fall down in love and we rise up in love. While the world is full of different cultures and languages…we are all united in matters of the heart. Through humor, drama, charm, tears, and heart, our film takes the audience on a picture postcard journey through New England as we explore what it means to love…truly.