Sarah Finn Interview: The Mastermind Behind MCU’s casting

In this exclusive interview, we sit down with Sarah Finn, one of Hollywood’s most renowned casting directors and producers, to discuss her incredible career and the secrets behind her success.

As the mastermind behind the casting of some of the biggest blockbusters of all time, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Hunger Games, and Star Wars, Sarah shares her insider knowledge on what it takes to create iconic characters that audiences love and remember.

Join us as we delve into Sarah’s creative process, her tips for aspiring casting directors and producers, and her insights into the ever-changing landscape of the film industry.

If you’re a fan of Hollywood movies or are interested in a career in casting or producing, then you won’t want to miss this exclusive interview with Sarah Finn.

“One of our producers is also one of the best casting directors in the business, Sarah Finn,” says Fickman of the casting director for Marvel’s biggest blockbusters on the big and 10 small screen, as well as indie favorites including EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE, CHEF, and the Academy Award-winning Best Picture CRASH, as well as Fickman’s own RACE TO WITCH MOUNTAIN. “I’ve always been wanting to find something to reteam with Sarah on a project, and she was always busy! But she knew this book, and she loved Taylor’s writing.” First up, of course, was finding the perfect Emma. “I was a huge Philippa Soo fan — I direct musicals, so I knew her Broadway work very well of course,” says Fickman. “She brings so much to the character, so much heart. And she became a real partner. Her insight into Emma was really profound, as well as what was missing in the story. Including, in fact, her personal heritage. That was never addressed in the book, and she wanted to find a way to embrace her Chinese-American heritage. So that was really wonderful and adds to the film.”