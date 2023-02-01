Peter Safran Will Discuss Ezra’s The Flash At A Later Date

DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are hard at work promoting the NEW DCU. The slate announcement yesterday covers everything from Batman to Superman and Beyond. James Gunn took time out of his announcement video to discuss some of the pre-existing DC projects coming out this year. One of those projects is The Flash starring troubled actor Ezra Miller. Fans are seeking clarity on the future of the character in the new DCU after The Flash movie reboots the DC Universe. James Gunn didn’t mention Ezra by name in his slate announcement but Peter Safran is sharing the following with Variety:

After a tumultuous year that involved a series of arrests and public meltdowns, “The Flash” star Ezra Miller appeared to be a case of one and done in the DC Universe. But newly installed DC co-head Peter Safran said the door is open for further collaborations with Miller after “The Flash” stand-alone opens on June 16. “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery,” Safran said. “And we are fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now. When the time is right, when they feel like they’re ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best path forward is. But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they’re making enormous progress.” The comments, which were made during a presentation held Monday on the Warner Bros. lot for select journalists, referenced Miller’s self-described mental health struggles.

I don’t think I can say anything about this that we haven’t already said. Ezra Miller is terrifying as The Flash with multiple charges, allegations, and arrests made toward the actor. The accusations range from assaulting women on camera to questionable behavior with children. Yes, that’s right. Ezra Miller has families super concerned because Ezra wants to interact with their children. In questionable ways. And These parents are seeing law enforcement to help them with Ezra. Wow.

DC Studios Co-CEO Peter Safran is confirming that DC Studios is open to investing, potentially, millions of dollars and to continue to associate their flagship brand with a person accused of predatory practices on minors. Ezra Miller is claiming that mental health issues are impacting the situation. Ezra Miller is undergoing mental health treatment in response to concerns that the backlash will impact the release of Ezra’s movie The Flash. This announcement of Ezra seeking help came after weeks of online backlash over the arrests.

