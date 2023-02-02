James Gunn Reactes To Black Superhero Movie Tweet!

Who will make history and be the Black Superhero Movie part of the new DCU? James Gunn is announcing exciting new details about chapter 1 of the new DC Slate titled Gods and Monsters. 10 new projects adapting DC Comics characters including Batman, Superman, and more are part of the new announcement and will be coming out over the next few years. James Gunn is warning fans that his announcement is not a complete list of all the projects in development for chapter 1.

DC Comics is full of comic book characters of various backgrounds and histories. DC Comics is celebrating Black History Month with several promotions and products including the comic DC Power.

When it comes to film, Black characters have been featured in multiple animated films (John Stewart green lantern, vixen, etc). However, live-action films hit a rough patch with Shaquille O’Neal’s Steel (1997) and Halle Berry’s Catwoman (year). Fast forward to today, and there have been two rumored Black Superman movies in development. James Gunn’s recent DC Studios announcements included an Amanda Waller series and a Green Lantern series that would co-star John Stewart. Sadly, Gunn didn’t seem to mention any Black characters that would lead a film in his DCU.

The omission of any notable Black DC characters in the first chapter of the DCU prompted film critic, Emmanuel “E-Man” Noisette to post a tweet directed at Gunn. The film critic asked who would make history as the first Black DC character to lead in a DCU movie.

James Gunn recently reacted to a tweet asking when DC would make history and cast a black lead in a film:

Dear @JamesGunn, Today is the 1st day of #BlackHistoryMonth . Thanks for bringing Waller & John Stewart to TV.

Who's going to make history and become the 1st Black lead in a live-action DCU movie? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1h5tufNIbo — Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette – #KangGang (@EmansReviews) February 1, 2023

And true to form James Gunn actually saw the tweet and liked it for all the world to see.

The reaction comes amid a busy season for the creator who has been busy promoting the new DC Studios. Fans would certainly love a black superhero movie as part of the new DCU cinematic slate. Thankfully when it comes to options they have plenty of characters available to choose from. Gunn is known for being extremely active on social media. James is also known for being very picky when it comes to what topics he chooses to interact with. DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are expected to announce additional projects for their slate. No date has been announced but Gunn has confirmed that there are more unannounced projects as part of Gods and Monsters.

What do you think this public show of support from James Gunn on this Tweet may mean? This should be enough to get the rumor mill churning.

