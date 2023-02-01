DC’s “Paradise Lost” Is Their Game of Thrones Coming to HBO MAX

Paradise Lost is a new DC Studios project coming to HBO Max as part of the Gods and Monsters chapter of the new DCU. James Gunn is announcing the new project as a story that will take place on Themiscyra also known as Paradise Island. Variety Reports the following:

This “‘Game of Thrones’-ish story,” Safran said, is set on the island of Themyscira before the birth of Diana (a.k.a. Wonder Woman). “It’s really about the political intrigue behind a society of all women,” Safran said. Added Gunn, “How did that come about? What’s the origin of an island of all women? What are the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that? And what’s the scheming like between the different power players in that society?” The provocative title recalls the “Paradise Island Lost” comics series authored by Phil Jimenez and George Pérez, which followed a civil war on Themyscira; however, that run directly involved Wonder Woman.

What’s really interesting here is that this story will take place before the birth of Wonder Woman. The idea of a show focusing on the world of Themiscyra could be exciting depending on the execution. It certainly helps that they are naming Game of Thrones and distributing it with the company that brings us Game of Thrones so that absolutely helps.

In addition, this opens up the idea of getting a historical narrative into the new DCU. A lot of the projects in the announcement give the impression that this will be a living and breathing DCU that will be explored in other titles and Paradise Lost might be a window into some of the events leading up to some of the stories in other titles.

Some of my favorite parts of the old DCU are the moments we got to visit Themiscyra. Zack Snyders Justice League features a few remarkable moments on the island. I hope we see more action like we saw in that film.