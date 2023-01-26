Daisy Ridley says THAT was JJ’s Idea

.Daisy Ridley is in the press these days for her comments regarding Star Wars! One of the many controversial plot decisions in the recent Star Wars film trilogy is Rey’s origin in The Last Jedi. The movies tease that Rey may be related to one of the legacy Star Wars characters. In the end, we learn that Rey is related to no one. This mean’s that Rey is not related to anyone significant. The teases weren’t going to lead to any big reveal after all:

“Well, J.J. [Abrams] was the one who was like, she is of no one, so it wasn’t just The Last Jedi where that was the message,” Ridley tells Rolling Stone

“What was interesting about the last one, for me, was that you can be a hero and not come from anywhere or you can be a hero and come from literally the worst person in the universe. You’re not your parents, you’re not your grandparents, you’re not your bloodline and you’re not the generations before you. So, I was always like, sure.”

“But it’s beyond my pay grade,” she added. “I say the words, do the thing. I do love the version of, you can be anyone you want to be, but I also love the version where you can rectify wrongs and can’t help what you’re born into.”

So if JJ is the one who came up with the whole thing, when did they come up with the idea of Rey being related to Palpatine? It’s not a bad twist it just feels like they’re forcing the idea and doesn’t pay off the way it should. I get very emotional about this topic and there are way too many things about this trilogy for me to unpack right now.

It’s good to hear from Daisy Ridley since that Chaos Walking movie with Tom Holland. I didn’t Daisy returning as Rey in the future. Her character is salvageable and I would give her another shot. There’s a lot of room to move forward from here. They can take the best from her stories and build on that but there’s a lot about that trilogy that also needs to be left behind.

That’s all I have for this one…

[CBM]