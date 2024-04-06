Mando and Grogu Hit the Big Screen in 2026!

Disney fans, get ready to blast off to a galaxy far, far away in 2026! We just got some intel on upcoming releases, and Star Wars fam, you’re in for a treat. Of course, you remember “The Mandalorian” and that adorable green bean Grogu, right? Well, buckle up, because they’re ditching streaming and taking their adventures to the big screen!

That’s right, Disney just announced “The Mandalorian & Grogu” is officially hitting theaters on May 22nd, 2026. Mark your calendars and prepare for some epic adventures with everyone’s favorite bounty hunter and his Force-wielding sidekick. No word yet on what kind of trouble they’ll get into, but knowing Mando, it’ll probably involve blasters, bounties, and maybe some adorable Grogu moments that will melt your heart.

This isn’t the only exciting news for Disney in 2026. Pixar’s beloved toys are also getting another adventure! “Toy Story 5” is set to hit theaters on June 19th, 2026. We don’t know what kind of wild ride Woody, Buzz, and the gang will be on this time, but you can bet it’ll be filled with laughs, heart, and maybe a few existential crises for our favorite plastic pals.

Disney’s also bringing a live-action version of Moana to theaters in 2026. Originally planned for 2025, “Moana” has been pushed back a year to July 10th. Get ready to set sail on a whole new adventure with Disney’s brave Polynesian princess!

So, there you have it, Disney fans! Get ready for a blockbuster year in 2026 with Mando and Grogu, Woody and Buzz, and Moana all hitting the big screen. It’s gonna be a year filled with epic adventures, heartwarming stories, and maybe a few tears (looking at you, Toy Story!). Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to these highly anticipated releases!

About Cinemacon:

CinemaCon is the biggest annual gathering of movie theater owners worldwide. It’s basically a trade show where movie studios unveil upcoming films, show off trailers, and wheel-and-deal distribution deals. Started in 1975 by the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), CinemaCon replaced the earlier ShoWest convention and has become the go-to event for studios to generate buzz for their upcoming blockbusters.

