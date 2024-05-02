Warner Bros. Nabs Avengelyne with Margot Robbie Soaring In

Get ready comic book fans! Warner Bros. is swooping in to snatch up the film rights for “Avengelyne,” and the news is hotter than a demon dodging holy water. Here’s the angelic breakdown: Olivia Wilde (“Don’t Worry Darling“) is circling the director’s chair, with the ever-awesome Margot Robbie (“Birds of Prey,” “Barbie“) eyeing the lead role. Yep, you read that right. Robbie could be trading in her Harley Quinn pigtails for a pair of heavenly wings.

This ain’t your grandma’s choir angel. Created by comic book legend Rob Liefeld (“Deadpool“) back in 1995, Avengelyne’s a total badass. We’re talking a fallen angel with a serious grudge against evil. Think Joan of Arc with a heavenly uppercut. Rob Liefeld is no stranger to the world of comic book superheroes. He’s a legend in the industry, having co-created the wildly popular Deadpool alongside Fabian Nicieza. Liefeld’s known for his distinct artistic style, featuring pumped-up characters and dynamic action sequences. His 1990s work on titles like “The New Mutants” and “X-Force” helped usher in a new era of comics. If Avengelyne soars on the big screen, it’ll be another win for this comic book veteran.

This fiery warrior used to be top dog in Heaven’s army, but got kicked out after questioning the big guy upstairs. Now, she’s stuck on Earth kicking demon butt and wrestling with her own inner demons (literally). With Tony McNamara (“The Favourite,” “Poor Things“) on board to write the screenplay, “Avengelyne” is shaping up to be an epic good vs. evil showdown. Buckle up, because this ain’t your Sunday school story.

This dream team doesn’t stop there. Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap, is joining forces with “X-Men” producer Simon Kinberg to bring this heavenly fighter to life. Considering Robbie’s track record of bringing strong female characters to the screen, (“Harley Quinn” anyone?), this is a match made in movie heaven.

So, will Avengelyne become the next superhero sensation? Only time will tell, but with this all-star team behind the wheel, things are looking divinely good. Stay tuned, true believers, because this is one angelic adventure you won’t want to miss.

Source: Variety