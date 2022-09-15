BROS Advance Screening Giveaway

Would you like to see BROS, starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening of BROS. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.

How To Enter the Giveaway:

Click Here To Enter

Screener Details

Downtown Chicago

Tuesday, September 27, 2022

7:00PM

About BROS:

This fall, Universal Pictures proudly presents the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy. From the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, 2019’s The Lion King, Difficult People, Impeachment: American Crime Story) and the hitmaking brilliance of filmmakers Nicholas Stoller (the Neighbors films, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Judd Apatow (The King of Staten Island, Trainwreck, The Big Sick), comes Bros, a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about finding sex, love and romance amidst the madness.

Movie Trailer: