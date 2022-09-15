BROS Advance Screening Giveaway

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette Leave a comment
BROS

Would you like to see BROS, starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening of BROS. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.

How To Enter the Giveaway:

Screener Details

Downtown Chicago
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
7:00PM

About BROS:

This fall, Universal Pictures proudly presents the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy. From the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, 2019’s The Lion King, Difficult People, Impeachment: American Crime Story) and the hitmaking brilliance of filmmakers Nicholas Stoller (the Neighbors films, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Judd Apatow (The King of Staten Island, Trainwreck, The Big Sick), comes Bros, a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about finding sex, love and romance amidst the madness.

Movie Trailer:

Director: Nicholas Stoller
Writer(s): Nicholas Stoller and Billy Eichner
Stars: Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane
BROS hits theaters on September 30, 2022.

About Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Emmanuel is a Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He freelances as a writer and video content creator for sites such as MovieTickets.com. Be sure to join the other 33K+ fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Feel free to contact him with any professional inquiries: [email protected]

