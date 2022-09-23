First Trailer For Mario Film Will Debut At New York Comic Con

It’s a me! Mario! The first trailer for the upcoming animated Mario film starring Chris Pratt will premiere at New York Comic Con. The upcoming Untitled Super Mario Bros. film is in production with Nintendo and Illumination and will premiere on April 7th, 2023. The film will feature the voice talents of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen and Kevin Michael Richardson. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are directing the film and Matthew Fogel is penning the screenplay.

The Untitled Super Mario Bros. movie will get its first teaser trailer at New York Comic-Con. The trailer will premiere on October 6th at 4pm ET. No other details have been released regarding the trailer, but it’s likely we will finally learn what the film’s name is. With the cast already announced, fans are excited about the film and the teaser trailer will surely heighten said excitement. You can see the official Twitter announcement for the teaser trailer below:

Join us October 6th at 4pm ET for the teaser trailer premiere of Nintendo & Illumination’s upcoming Super Mario Bros. film, releasing April 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/1jEFnlvCnU — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) September 22, 2022

The cast alone is enough to get me excited about this film. I really don’t need to see a trailer. I have loved the character of Mario since I was a kid, and as a 90s kid, I’m on board for all the nostalgia they can throw at me. That all being said, of course, I’ll check out the trailer when it drops, but I’m already sold on this movie.

It’s been a long time coming and hopefully, it can cleanse the IP of that terrible 1993 live-action travesty that was Super Mario Bros. For real, that movie hurt my soul. The new film has to be better than that so there is nowhere they can go but up in my opinion. Casting Chris Pratt as Mario was a stroke of genius and I know he’ll crush it in the role. Throw in Charlie Day as Luigi and you’ve got real magic. You can catch the Untitled Super Mario Bros. film when it hits theaters on April 7, 2023.

Source: New York Comic-Con Via Twitter