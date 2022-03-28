Will Smith SLAPS Chris Rock at the Academy Awards

The news is breaking that Will Smith slaps the mess out of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. We know that the Academy Awards is live tonight and that all of Hollywood is watching.
Will Smith #SMACKDOWN with #ChrisRock ! Full UNCENSORED Video#willvschris #willsmackchris #everybodyhateschris pic.twitter.com/V0ecZZ7Cqj
— The Movie Blog (@TMB_Tweets) March 28, 2022
The instance occurs after Chris Rock makes a Jada Pinkett joke at which point Will is seen on stage walking toward Chris Rock and proceeds to slap the comedian.
#Oscars #WillSmith #VFOscars
Comment with Facebook