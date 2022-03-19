Christopher LLoyd joins The Mandalorian Season 3

Christopher Lloyd fans rejoice! We have news that the esteemed actor is listed among the cast for The Mandalorian. The Hollywood Reporter is sharing:

The Back to the Future actor is on the call sheet for The Mandalorian, the Disney+ Star Wars show that is currently filming its third season in Southern California. Character details for his role are being kept locked in the trunk of a DeLorean, but it has been described as guest-starring in nature. Lucasfilm could not be reached for comment.

I really like the cameos we see in the Star Wars projects on Disney Plus. The Book of Boba Fett features some awesome appearances from Danny Trejo. Christopher Lloyd holds fond memories in the minds of fans of The Back to the Future Trilogy. Back to the Future is a classic film series and seeing Lloyd cross over with Grogu and Djinn can be fun.

Who would you like to see Christopher Lloyd play in the show? Share in the comments.

That’s all I have for this one.