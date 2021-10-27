BRUISED Advanced Screening Giveaway

Did you want to see BRUISED starring and directed by Halle Berry? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to receive an Indee.TV link to view an advance screening of Netflix’s BRUISED. Winners will be pulled from all entries received by 5pm CST, Friday, Nov 12, 2021. Only winners will be notified. Good luck!

About BRUISED:

Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.) — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep. BRUISED marks the directorial debut of Academy Award winner Halle Berry and also stars Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Schevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson in a triumphant story of a fighter who reclaims her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out.

