MOONFALL Chicago Advance Screening and Giveaway

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette Leave a comment

Hey Chicago! Did you want to see MOONFALL, starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson? Would you like to see it early and free? Here’s your chance to attend the free advance screening of MOONFALL.  As an added bonus, the kind folks at Lionsgate are including a bonus prize pack giveaway too. Hurry and grab your passes while they last, and be sure to enter the giveaway too. Deadline to enter will be Wednesday, Feb 2, at 5pm CST. Good luck!

 

How To Get Your Pass:

Click Here To Claim Your Pass

Screening Details:

Downtown Chicago
Wednesday, February 2
7:00 PM CST

MOONFALL Giveaway:

Click Here To Enter The Giveaway

About MOONFALL:

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award® winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, “Midway”) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, “Game of Thrones”) believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is. 

MOONFALL Trailer:

Director: Roland Emmerich
Writer(s): Roland Emmerich & Harald Kloser & Spenser Cohen
Stars: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Charlie Plummer, Michael Peña, John Bradley, Donald Sutherland
Moonfall  will be in theaters February 4, 2022. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

