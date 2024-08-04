Fandango Five Dollar Daily Giveaway

Contests
August 4, 2024
We’re excited to announce our latest contest, where you have a chance to win a $5 Fandango promo code every day! These promo codes can be used to see any movie in theaters where Fandango is accepted, including blockbuster hits like “Deadpool and Wolverine“.

Contest Details

  • Daily Winners: Every day, we will randomly select winners from the pool of entries.
  • Prize: Each daily winner will receive a $5 Fandango promo code.
  • Contest Duration: The contest runs until August 13, 2024. Be sure to enter daily for more chances to win!
  • Promo Code Expiration: The Fandango promo codes expire on August 19, 2024. Make sure to use them before they expire!

Terms and Conditions

  • Only one entry per person per day is allowed.
  • Winners will be notified via email daily.
  • Promo codes are valid only at theaters that accept Fandango.
  • The contest is open to residents of the US where Fandango is accepted.
  • See additional terms and conditions.

Don’t miss out on your chance to win! Enter now and enjoy the magic of movies with a $5 Fandango promo code. Good luck!

About Deadpool and Wolverine

“Deadpool and Wolverine” brings together two of Marvel’s most iconic characters in an action-packed, hilarious adventure. Deadpool, the wisecracking mercenary with extraordinary healing abilities, and Wolverine, the adamantium-clawed mutant with superhuman strength and resilience, team up in this thrilling film. Expect a blend of intense action, sharp humor, and the unique chemistry between these fan-favorite characters. Their unpredictable and often chaotic partnership promises an unforgettable cinematic experience, filled with witty banter and high-stakes battles. “Deadpool and Wolverine” is a must-watch for Marvel fans and anyone looking for an entertaining superhero film.

