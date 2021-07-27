Trailer: Chucky The TV Series

Well its finally here! The trailer to the upcoming Chucky TV Series headed to SyFy. From the looks of this trailer this show is going to be sick! Awesome to see the original Chucky doll in this series! This trailer does not show all the OG Child’s Play cast members but us horror fans know they’ll be there. Based on this trailer I think this show will be a hit! Hope I’m right on that front.

Look out for this show to arrive on the SyFy Network in October 2021!

Starring: Jennifer Tilly, Brad Dourif, Fiona Dourif, Christine Elise, Devon Sawa and Alex Vincent.