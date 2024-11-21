That Christmas: A New Holiday Classic from Richard Curtis and Simon Otto

What happens when a holiday classic meets the creativity of Richard Curtis (Love Actually) and Simon Otto (How to Train Your Dragon)? You get That Christmas, a film bursting with charm, laughs, and a whole lot of snow. Set to debut on Netflix this December, this animated gem is already making waves as a must-watch for the festive season.

A Collaboration Worth Celebrating

At its core, That Christmas is the product of a stellar partnership between Richard Curtis and Simon Otto. Curtis, a household name for crafting heartfelt tales of love and connection, brings his signature wit and warmth to this animated project. Otto, celebrated for his work in How to Train Your Dragon, makes his directorial debut here, blending his keen eye for animation with Curtis’s storytelling magic.

“This film combines everything I love about Christmas: family, community, and the occasional blizzard,” Curtis shared during a recent press conference.

Meanwhile, Otto embraced the challenge of weaving multiple storylines into a cohesive narrative. “Animation usually focuses on single-protagonist tales, but we wanted to make the small feel big,” he explained. And big it feels—thanks to breathtaking visuals and deeply personal themes.

The Story That Connects Us All

That Christmas is not just another holiday movie. Based on Curtis’s children’s books, it intertwines tales of love, family, and redemption in a small, snow-covered English village. The characters are instantly relatable—from the nervous twin struggling to find his place to the rebellious sibling secretly trying to be good. Even Santa, voiced by Brian Cox, has a fresh take: a holly-jolly figure with just the right touch of northern gruffness.

Behind the Scenes: Music and Magic

The film’s musical heartbeat is provided by none other than Ed Sheeran, whose original song Under the Tree captures the emotional highs and lows of the story. According to Curtis, “We were nervous about how it would fit, but Ed’s song became the soul of the film”​.

Add to that a score by John Powell (How to Train Your Dragon), and you have a soundtrack destined to become a holiday favorite. Powell’s composition perfectly blends whimsy and drama, making each snowflake feel like it’s carrying the weight of Christmas cheer.

A Visual Feast

Set against the picturesque Suffolk coast, the animation masterfully captures the essence of an English Christmas. Otto’s team went to great lengths to bring authenticity to every frame. “We studied real villages, down to their Victorian school buildings and snow-covered beaches,” Otto noted.

Why That Christmas Stands Out

Unlike many animated films, That Christmas refuses to shy away from complexity. Curtis emphasized, “We don’t talk down to children. This isn’t just a kid’s movie—it’s a village Christmas story for everyone.” Test screenings revealed that kids connected deeply with the emotional themes, proving that heartfelt storytelling transcends age​.

With its multi-layered narrative, stunning visuals, and standout performances—including a star turn by Jodie Whittaker as a compassionate nurse—That Christmas feels like the holiday movie we didn’t know we needed.

The Perfect Christmas Treat

That Christmas offers something rare: a festive story that’s as cozy as a crackling fire yet fresh enough to feel like a new tradition. Whether you’re drawn in by the heartfelt characters, the nostalgic setting, or the toe-tapping soundtrack, this is one holiday movie destined to be watched year after year.

As Curtis put it, “I hope people hug their kids or loved ones a little tighter after watching this film.” And honestly, isn’t that what Christmas movies are all about?

*Mark your calendars for December 4th and prepare to be charmed by That Christmas. Whether you’re team hot cocoa or eggnog, this film pairs perfectly with both—and a blanket, of course.

Watch the magic unfold on Netflix and let That Christmas warm your heart this holiday season.