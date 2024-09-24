Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Returns: Buckle Up for Nayi Aawaaz and Naye Andaaz!

Remember those epic sing-offs on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa? Well, get ready for a whole new level of musical drama because the iconic show is back on ZEE5 Global with a bang! This ain’t your grandma’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – we’re talkin’ fresh faces, innovative challenges, and legendary mentors ready to unleash the next big singing sensations.

Nayi Awaaz, Naye Andaaz: It’s All About New Voices and New Flavors

This season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is all about fresh takes. We’ve got a pool of phenomenal new talent ready to blow your mind with their voices. But that’s not all – the show’s got a brand new flavor with the introduction of some seriously cool mentors. Think hitmakers like Sachin-Jigar and Sachet-Parampara, alongside the ever-stylish Guru Randhawa. These guys are bringing their A-game to the table, ready to guide these rising stars to musical glory.

From Contestants to Mentors: Sachet & Parampara’s Full Circle Moment

Speaking of full circle moments, can we talk about Sachet and Parampara? These guys went from being contestants on the show to becoming mentors! Talk about a dream come true, right? They’re pumped to share their knowledge and experiences with the new batch of singers, and with their experience, they’re sure to bring a unique perspective to the competition.

Guru Randhawa: Back in the Reality TV Game

Remember when Guru Randhawa had you grooving to “Suit” and “Laung Laachi”? Well, he’s back in the reality TV game, but this time as a mentor! He’s not just looking for great vocals – he wants contestants who can own the stage and connect with the audience. So, get ready for some electrifying performances that’ll have you glued to your screen.

Vipul Roy: Bringing the Laughs and Keeping the Energy Up

And who’s gonna keep things lively throughout this musical rollercoaster? None other than the ever-charming Vipul Roy! He’s not just a host, he’s a friend to the contestants and a master of keeping the mood positive. From cracking jokes with Guru to having fun banter with the other mentors, Vipul’s gonna ensure this season is packed with entertainment, both on and off the stage.

Binge-Worthy Entertainment Awaits on ZEE5 Global

this season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is happening exclusively on ZEE5 Global.

Don’t Miss Out on the Musical Magic!

Mark your calendars, music lovers! The all-new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa premieres on ZEE5 Global. Get ready to witness the birth of musical legends, witness epic battles, and maybe even shed a tear or two (happy tears, of course!). Download the ZEE5 Global app now and prepare to be amazed!