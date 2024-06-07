Blackia 2: A Punjabi Underworld Adventure on ZEE5 Global!

Calling all fans of action-packed crime thrillers! ZEE5 Global, a treasure trove of South Asian content, just added “Blackia 2” to its library. This Punjabi film is the sequel to the popular “Blackia,” and it promises to take viewers on a heart-pounding ride deep into the underworld. Remember Gamma, aka Blackia, the ruthless leader we met in the first film? Dev Kharoud reprises his role as Blackia, the kingpin who controls the black market. “Blackia 2” picks up right where the original left off, chronicling Blackia’s relentless climb to the top of the criminal food chain. Expect intense action sequences, a gripping plot, and twists that will keep you guessing until the very end.

A ZEE5 Global Buffet of Entertainment

“Blackia 2” is just one of the many exciting new releases on ZEE5 Global. The platform offers a smorgasbord of South Asian content, catering to all tastes. Here’s a quick peek at what else you can find:

Family Table: Calling all foodies! This heartwarming game show features families competing in delicious culinary challenges. Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar hosts the show, making it a must-watch for anyone who loves food and friendly competition.

Plot 1 by 2: In the mood for some laughs? This Hindi web series follows five quirky cousins whose lives get turned upside down when their house is deemed illegal. Prepare for hilarious situations, unexpected turns, and a whole lot of family dysfunction (in the best way possible!).

Finding Your Next ZEE5 Global Obsession

Downloading the ZEE5 Global app is a breeze and it’s available on Google Play, the App Store, and various streaming devices. With over 200,000 hours of content across 18 languages, you’re guaranteed to find something that piques your interest. So, grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready to explore the vast and vibrant world of ZEE5 Global!

About Blackia the Franchise

“Blackia” is a Punjabi action film franchise starring Dev Kharoud as the ruthless Blackia, who navigates the cutthroat world of the black market. The first film established Blackia’s rise to power, and the sequel, “Blackia 2,” delves deeper into his journey as he consolidates his control over the criminal underworld. Whether you’re a fan of the first film or simply looking for a new adrenaline-pumping adventure, “Blackia 2” is definitely worth checking out on ZEE5 Global.

(Source: ZEE5 Global)