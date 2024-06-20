Jonathan Majors to Star in Revenge Thriller ‘Merciless’

Hold on to your popcorn, folks, because Jonathan Majors is back. Not only is he back but he’s ready to dive into the supernatural with his new film, Merciless. According to Deadline Majors is set to star in a revenge thriller that promises to be darker and more intense than anything we’ve seen before. The film will be directed by Martin Villeneuve, the younger brother of the famed Denis Villeneuve. This dude’s already proven he can make your brain hurt with mind-benders like “Mars et Avril,” so buckle up!

Majors will star as a CIA interrogator whose wife is possessed by a malevolent spirit. As the government’s top interrogator, he seeks vengeance on those who were closest to the entity in its previous life in order to drive it out of her body, only to discover that everything is not what it appears to be.

Now, some folks might be thinking, “Isn’t this the same guy who had some legal trouble?” Yep, that’s right. Majors’ court case definitely put a hold on his Hollywood career. Jonathan Majors was on a roll a while back. Majors was stealing scenes in flicks like “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and delivering solid performances opposite Michael B. Jordan in “Creed III“. Well, things got a little bumpy for Majors in 2023.

The producer behind “Merciless,” Christopher Tuffin, agrees. This dude’s got a major box office hit under his belt (“Sound of Freedom” raked in some serious cash), and he believes in giving artists a shot, even if they’ve stumbled a bit. Tuffin says he learned in film school that judging people based on headlines can shut down great art, and that Majors is a phenomenal talent who deserves another shot.

So, when can we expect “Merciless” to hit theaters? Filming starts this fall in Saskatchewan, Canada. It might be a while before we see Majors kicking demon butt on the big screen. But hey, good things come to those who wait, right?

So, keep your eyes peeled, movie lovers. Jonathan Majors might just be the next big thing in supernatural thrillers.

(Source: Deadline)