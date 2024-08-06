Is There a Double Standard in Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Casting?

Jonathan Majors recently addressed the news of Robert Downey Jr. being cast as Doctor Doom , expressing his disappointment and heartbreak. Majors, who portrayed Kang the Conqueror, admitted his love for the character and was congratulatory of Robert Downey Jr’s casting. However, his comments went beyond casting choices, delving into a broader industry issue.

Disparity in Treatment of Actors with Legal Troubles

When asked about his feelings towards Robert Downey Jr.’s casting, Jonathan Majors highlights a significant disparity in how actors with legal issues are treated. He noted that both Robert Downey Jr. and Ezra Miller received patience and support, allowing them to continue their careers despite their legal troubles. Downey had a history of drug-related arrests, and Miller faced numerous allegations and arrests, yet both were given opportunities to redeem themselves. In contrast, Majors, who was found guilty on misdemeanor charges, felt he wasn’t afforded the same leniency.

Both Downey Jr and Miller were able to find support within the industry despite their situations. Ezra Miller found support from director and producers of The Flash despite the troubling headlines of the actor being arrested and disturbing allegations. Robert Downey Jr had a friend on Jon Favreau to vouch for him to merely land the role of Iron Man.

Potential Racial Element to the Double Standard

Majors was cautious in outright saying it, but the possible racial element of a double standard seemed implied. He argued that white actors often receive more opportunities and support from the industry, even after serious legal issues. Majors emphasized that there is a tighter network within Hollywood that tends to rally around white actors in trouble, something he did not experience.

Call for Equal Treatment and Grace

While maintaining professionalism and not directly criticizing other actors, Majors’ response was perfect. He emphasized the need for equal treatment and grace across the board. He expressed his love for the character of Kang and his willingness to return if given the chance. His dedication to his craft and the Marvel universe shouldn’t be in question.

Majors’ comments bring to light important questions about fairness and racial equity in Hollywood. His experience underscores the need for the industry to examine its practices. Hollywood must ensure that all actors, regardless of race, are treated with the same level of respect, opportunity, and grace.

