New Evil Dead is Coming to Terrorize Theaters

Get ready Deadite disciples! The iconic horror franchise known for its buckets of blood and boomstick-wielding hero Ash Williams isn’t resting in peace just yet. Fresh off the success of “Evil Dead Rise,” another “Evil Dead” movie is lumbering its way towards the big screen.

This news, courtesy of Gizmodo, confirms that a brand new “Evil Dead” film is in the works. We don’t have any plot details yet, but that just fuels the fire of anticipation. Francis Galluppi, whose debut feature “The Last Stop in Yuma County” garnered positive reviews, will write and direct the film for Ghost House Pictures, the production company run by “Evil Dead” veterans Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert.

Sam Raimi himself seems excited about Galluppi’s vision, praising his ability to build suspense and unleash shocking violence. This bodes well for fans who crave the signature blend of scares and dark humor that the “Evil Dead” franchise is known for.

While details are scarce, the news of a new “Evil Dead” movie is enough to get any horror fan hyped. Here’s what we can expect:

A Fresh Story: This new film won’t be a retread of past adventures. It’ll be an original story crafted by Galluppi, offering a chance to explore new corners of the “Evil Dead” universe.

Raimi’s Seal of Approval: With Sam Raimi involved, you can expect the film to stay true to the spirit of the franchise.

A New Director’s Vision: While Bruce Campbell won’t be wielding the boomstick this time, Galluppi’s fresh perspective might bring a unique twist to the classic formula.

A Look Back at the Evil Dead Legacy

For those new to the franchise, the “Evil Dead” series follows a group of college students who unleash demonic forces by reading from a mysterious book called the Necronomicon. Chaos ensues as the students are possessed by these “Deadites,” turning them into bloodthirsty monsters.

The original 1981 film, directed by a young Sam Raimi, became a cult classic known for its low-budget special effects, extreme violence, and surprising humor. It spawned sequels, a remake, a TV series, and a massive fanbase.

Whether you’re a longtime Deadite devotee or a curious newcomer, this new “Evil Dead” movie promises to deliver thrills, chills, and plenty of dismemberment. Keep your eyes peeled for more updates, and in the meantime, brush up on your “shop smart. shop S-Mart” knowledge. You might just need it.