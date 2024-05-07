Lego Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy – Teaser Trailer Revealed

Today, Disney+ revealed the teaser trailer and poster for the animated special “LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy.”

The special showcases the long-standing partnership between Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group. Executive producer James Waugh remarks, “It’s hard to believe that it’s been twenty-five years since the groundbreaking collaboration began.” Waugh adds that the special aims to celebrate the imaginative spirit of LEGO Star Wars, mixing and matching LEGO sets to create an innovative portrayal of the galaxy. “Rebuild the Galaxy,” penned by comedy writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, promises a unique exploration of the Star Wars universe through a playful lens.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

Showrunners Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit express their excitement about the project, describing it as a dream come true. Drawing from their lifelong passion for LEGO Star Wars, they crafted the story brick by brick. The special offers both new and lifelong fans an exciting journey through a galaxy where familiar elements are delightfully reimagined.

“LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy” follows the adventure of Sig Greebling, voiced by Gaten Matarazzo, as he discovers a powerful artifact that reshapes the entire galaxy. Joined by a talented voice cast including Tony Revolori, Bobby Moynihan, Marsai Martin, Michael Cusack, Ahmed Best, and Mark Hamill, Sig embarks on a quest to restore balance.

Executive producers Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, James Waugh, and others bring their creative vision to life, ensuring an engaging and entertaining experience for viewers. Directed by Chris Buckley, the special consists of four parts, set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on September 13.