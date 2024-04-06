A Jedi Epic is Dawning: Beau Willimon Joins Star Wars!

Okay, Star Wars fam, here we go again! We got some interesting news from a galaxy far, far away. Remember that secret Star Wars movie we heard about last year, the one directed by James Mangold (Logan, Ford v Ferrari)? Well, get this: it just snagged a powerhouse screenwriter: Beau Willimon, the mastermind behind House of Cards!

This isn’t your typical lightsaber showdown. Forget blasters and bounty hunters, here we’re talking “Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi” which takes us way back in time, a whopping 25,000 years before Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. Willimon joins forces with Mangold to craft a script that explores the very origins of the Force. Think of it as a Jedi origin story explaining just where did this mystical energy come from, and how did those first space wizards learn to use it?

This project is shrouded in more secrecy than a Sith ritual, but here’s what we do know. Mangold’s been itching to make a Star Wars flick with a biblical epic vibe, something along the lines of The Ten Commandments. Think sweeping landscapes, dramatic confrontations, and the birth of a legendary power. Willimon’s no stranger to space adventures. In fact, he actually wrote a few episodes for the hit Disney+ series Andor, including the epic prison break episode. But Dawn of the Jedi sounds like a whole new level. This guy’s known for his dramatic chops and weaving political intrigue into his stories (think House of Cards!), so expect a Star Wars movie unlike any other.

We don’t have a release date yet, but with Willimon on board, things are definitely heating up for Dawn of the Jedi. So, grab your lightsabers (or metaphorical space pens), because we’re about to dive into the ancient history of the Force!

Source: The Hollywood Reporter