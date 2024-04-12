A Gritty “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” Movie is Shell-Shocking Fans

Calling all Turtle Power fans! Get ready for a radical change for our heroes in a half-shell! That’s right, everyone’s favorite pizza-loving reptiles are getting a live-action movie adaptation of the super dark comic book story, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin.” This is a major departure from the usual TMNT lighthearted tone, and we’re totally here for it!

Let’s break it down. Paramount Pictures is bringing “The Last Ronin” to the big screen, and here’s the kicker: it’ll be the first R-rated TMNT movie ever! Tyler Burton Smith will write the screenplay, with Walter Hamada producing. No director is on board yet, but trust us, with this creative team, this movie is bound to be epic.

“The Last Ronin” is a comic book miniseries published by IDW. The story takes place in a future New York City far grimier than the one we know. One of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is all alone, haunted by the deaths of his brothers at the hands of a villain named Oroku Hiroto, the grandson of their archenemy, Shredder. This Hiroto guy is a total tyrant, ruling the city with an army of robot ninjas. Our lone turtle hero, whose identity is a secret until the very end of the first comic, sets out on a brutal revenge mission. We won’t spoil who the Last Ronin is, but let’s just say, you gotta read the comics to find out!

“The Last Ronin” was a massive hit, selling out like crazy and even landing on the New York Times bestseller list. With its success, it spawned sequels and even a video game adaptation. So, a movie adaptation is totally awesome news!

Now, how will this translate to live-action? One thing’s for sure: this won’t be anything like the Michael Bay movies from the 2010s (thank goodness!). But wouldn’t it be cool if they gave us a dark take on the original 1990 TMNT movie, with those same gritty-yet-silly vibes and maybe even some Jim Henson-style puppetry for the Turtles? We can dream, right?

It’s early days for “The Last Ronin” movie, but we’ll keep you posted on all the latest developments. Get ready for a TMNT story that’s way more metal than munching on pizza!

(Source: Slashfilm)